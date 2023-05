Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the NIS America Golden Week Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 87 percent.

Discounted titles include Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, R-Type Final 2, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Disgaea 5 Complete, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, and Langrisser I & II.

The sale ends May 7.