Microsoft Corp. this week will release Redfall for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Redfall is a an open-world, 4-player co-op first-person shooter to include supernatural enemy battles.

The software will ship with Quality mode only with the Xbox Series X version at 4K / 30FPS and the Xbox Series S version at 1440p / 30FPS.

It added that a 60FPS Performance mode will be added at a later date.

It will be sold May 2.