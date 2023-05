Sony Corp. this week is holding the May Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent.

Discounted titles include WWE 2K23, Madden NFL 23, The Last of Us Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition, One Piece Odyssey, DOOM Eternal, Deathloop, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Sniper Elite 5, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and The King of Fighters XV.

The sale ends May 10.