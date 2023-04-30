PSN holds PS5, PS4 Golden Week Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Golden Week Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter Rise, Tetris Effect, NieR: Automata, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Lost Judgment, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Tales of Arise, The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero, Mega Man 11, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA.

The sale ends May 10.