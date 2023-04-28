Resident Evil 4 No. 8 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as a top-selling product in the latest retail from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 22, Resident Evil 4 ranked as the No. 8 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.