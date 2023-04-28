PS5 sells 6.3M units in Q4

Sony Corp. this week said it sold a record 6.3 million PS5 units in the Q4 fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2023.

It sold 19.1 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.

PS5 sales totaled 38.4 million units to date.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $294 million, a decrease of 55.4 percent from one year ago.

Q4 revenue in the division totaled $8.11 billion, an increase of 61.3 percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 68 million software units for the quarter, down from 70.5 million one year prior.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.