Metroid Prime Remastered No. 29 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Metroid Prime Remastered for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 22, Metroid Prime Remastered ranked as the No. 29 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

Metroid Prime Remastered is a first-person adventure title that includes enhanced graphics, sound, unlockable art, and dual stick controls.

In the title, Samus explores the planet Tallon IV to uncover the Space Pirates’ toxic experiments.

The final game includes classic upgrades like the Ice Beam and Missiles.