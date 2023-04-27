Xbox Game Pass drops The Last Case of Benedict Fox

April 27, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released The Last Case of Benedict Fox to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox is an action platform title that includes demon fights and puzzles in an old mansion.


