Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon to battle PS5, Xbox, PC in Aug.

April 27, 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week said it will release Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC Aug. 25.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game will include single-player and multiplayer options.


