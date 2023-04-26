PC Game Pass drops Cassette Beasts

NEWS

Written by:

April 26, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Cassette Beasts to PC Game Pass.

Cassette Beasts is an open-world RPG that includes turn-based battles.

The final game includes buffs, debuffs, and local co-op functionality.


