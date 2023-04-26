Nintendo eShop holds Capcom Golden Week Sale

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Golden Week Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 70 percent off.

Discounted titles include Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Fighting Bundle, Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 3 Cloud, Resident Evil 2 Cloud, Resident Evil 7 Cloud, Resident Evil Village Cloud, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Onimusha: Warlords, and Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle.

The sale ends May 7.