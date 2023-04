Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the HandyGames Anniversary Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 93 percent.

Discounted titles include Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron, Dynamite Fishing – World Games, Endling – Extinction is Forever, Little Big Workshop, One Hand Clapping, Skydrift Infinity, and Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt.

The sale ends May 4.