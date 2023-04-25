ASUS ROG Ally handheld PC to wield AMD Ryzen Z1 chipsets

AMD this week announced new Ryzen Z1 Series CPUs for handheld PC gaming consoles.

The first hardware to feature the chipsets is the ASUS ROG Ally, a new Windows 11-based gaming handheld.

The Ryzen Z1 will include 6 cores and 12 threads, 4 AMD RDNA 3 compute units, 22MB cache, and Zen 4 architecture. The Ryzen Z1 Extreme will include 8 cores and 16 threads, 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units, 24MB cache, and Zen 4 architecture.

The ASUS ROG Ally will sport a 7-inch 16:9 display at 1920 x 1080. In addition, the display will hold a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming.

The hardware itself will include dual analog sticks, a directional pad, four-button array, standard triggers, analog triggers, and two additional buttons on the rear.

Inputs include a headphone jack, microSD card slot, USB-C input, and option to plug in the external ROG XG Mobile GPU.

The ROG Ally availability and pricing will be announced May 11.