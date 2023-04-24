PSN PS5, PS4 Spring Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Spring Sale Final Week for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: Lightfall, NBA 2K23, Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition, Gotham Knights, Wild Hearts Karakuri Edition, Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion, NHL 23, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Edition, and Tales of Arise.

The sale ends Apr. 26.