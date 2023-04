Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Indie Game Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Hades, Rogue Legacy 2, Spelunky 2, Windjammers 2, Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in the Wonder Labyrinth-, and Steel Assault.

The sale ends Apr. 26.