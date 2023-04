Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the 50 percent off Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by 50 percent off or more.

Discounted titles include Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Alien Isolation – The Collection, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, Far Cry 6, Katamari Damacy REROLL, NBA 2K3 Digital Deluxe Edition, One Piece World Seeker, Outriders, and Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Apr. 28.