Xbox Series X|S No. 2 in Mar. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked second in hardware sales in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Mar., the Xbox Series X|S ranked as the No. 2 best-selling hardware based on dollar sales.

It ranked third in the unit sales in the same period.

In Q2, the More Personal Computing sector, which includes the Xbox business, recorded $14.2 billion in revenue, a 19 percent decline year-over-year.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by 12 percent due to declines in first party content and lower monetization in third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 13 percent from one year ago.