Resident Evil 4 No. 1 in Mar. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S ranked as the top selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Mar., Resident Evil 4 ranked as the No. 1 software title based on dollar sales.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.