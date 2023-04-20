Xbox Game Pass drops Medieval Dynasty

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
April 20, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Medieval Dynasty to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One.
Developed by Render Cube, Medieval Dynasty is an RPG simulation title that includes a 3D open world, hunting, farming, crafting, and village management.
