PS Plus Game Catalog Apr. 2023 deploys

April 18, 2023

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Apr. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4), Doom Eternal (PS5, PS4), Riders Republic (PS5, PS4), Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4), Slay the Spire (PS4), Monster Hunter and the Cursed Kingdom (PS5, PS4), The Evil Within (PS4), Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4), Bassmaster Fishing (PS5, PS4), Paradise Killer (PS5, PS4), and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5, PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members Doom (PS4), Doom II (PS4), Doom 64 (PS4), Doom 3 (PS4), and Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4).


