Xbox Spring Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Spring Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: Lightfall, Dead Space, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle, NBA 2K23, One Piece Odyssey, Forza Horizon 5, Wild Hearts, Hi-Fi Rush, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Sonic Frontiers, Gotham Knights: Deluxe, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising.

The sale ends Apr 21.