Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Trailer #3 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch.

The trailer previews new abilities, vehicles, and allies that can aid in battle.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will take place on land and in the skies.

The final game will include platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

It will be sold May 12 at $69.99.