Nintendo eShop Partner Spotlight Sale to conclude

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Partner Spotlight Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Persona 5 Royal, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Sonic Mania, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’s EDITION, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Apr. 17.