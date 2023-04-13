Pokémon Stadium drops to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Pokémon Stadium to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack division.

Pokémon Stadium, released to the Nintendo 64 in 2000, is a battle arena title that includes every Pokémon from Pokémon Red Version, Pokémon Blue Version, and Pokémon Yellow Version games.

The final game includes solo and multiplayer modes.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

The 12-Month Individual Membership sells at $49.99 and the 12-Month Family Membership sells at $79.99.