Xbox Game Pass drops Ghostwire: Tokyo

Microsoft Corp. this week released Ghostwire: Tokyo to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The title launched in conjunction with the Spider’s Thread Update which includes new enemies, areas, missions, powers, and collectibles.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person action title in which Akito must battle paranormal enemies to uncover the mystery behind a mass disappearance of citizens.

The final game includes upgradeable elemental powers and ghost-hunting skills.