Wo Long Fallen Dynasty No. 9 PS5 PSN EU download

Sony Corp. this week said Koei Tecmo America’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download in the latest data from the PlayStation Network EU division.

For the month of Mar., Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ranked as the No. 9 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Developed by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a supernatural third-person action title set in the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

Battles includes swordplay based on Chinese martial arts to fight against creatures and enemy soldiers.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.