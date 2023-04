Konami Corp. this week announced Super Bomberman R 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

Super Bomberman R 2 will include a Story Mode, new Castle Battle Mode, local and online multiplayer matches, and a Stage Editor to customize stages that can be shared online.

It will be released Sept. 13.