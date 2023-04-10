Xbox Game Pass to drop NHL 23 this week

April 10, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week will release NHL 23 to Xbox Game Pass for Console.

NHL 23 includes cross-platform matchmaking, new Last Chance Puck Movement animations, and overhauled strategy systems.

It will be released Apr. 13.


