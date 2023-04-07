Nintendo eShop holds Partner Spotlight Sale

NSWSAVE

Written by:

April 7, 2023

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Partner Spotlight Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Persona 5 Royal, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition, Castlevania Advance Collection, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Sonic Mania, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’s EDITION, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Apr. 17.


Previous Story:
Metroid Prime Remastered No. 18 in UK sales
Next Story:
Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe No. 20 in UK sales

Comments are closed.