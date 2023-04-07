Dead Space No. 24 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s Dead Space ranked as a top-selling product in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Apr. 1, Dead Space ranked as the No. 24 top-selling boxed software title in the period.

It ranked at No. 36 the week prior.

Dead Space is a remake of the third-person sci-fi horror action title. It utilizes the Frostbite engine to improve the story and gameplay mechanics of the original.

The final game includes third-person shooting and weapon upgrades to battle enemies on the USG Ishimura.