Xbox Game Pass to drop NHL 23

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
April 5, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this month will releaser NHL 23 to Xbox Game Pass for Console.
NHL 23 includes cross-platform matchmaking, new Last Chance Puck Movement animations, and overhauled strategy systems.
It will be released Apr. 13.
Comments are closed.
February 17, 2023
January 31, 2023
January 23, 2023
October 30, 2022
September 25, 2022
February 8, 2023
December 19, 2022
April 4, 2023
March 31, 2023
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
TWITTER
TIK TOK
YOUTUBE
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART