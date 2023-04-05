Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PS5 No. 27 in Japan sales

Famitsu this week said Koei Tecmo America’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

For the week ending Mar. 26, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty sold 2,207 units to rank at No. 27 in the period.

Developed by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a supernatural third-person action title set in the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms.

Battles includes swordplay based on Chinese martial arts to fight against creatures and enemy soldiers.

The final game includes three-player co-op functionality.