Octopath Traveler II Nintendo Switch No. 17 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Octopath Traveler II for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 20 and Mar. 26, Octopath Traveler II sold 3,568 units to rank as the No. 17 best-selling software title in period.

Octopath Traveler II includes eight new travelers who will battle in the land of Solistia.

New features include the day and night toggle, unique latent powers, and crossed paths between two travelers.

The final game includes HD-2D graphics.