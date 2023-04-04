ASUS to sell ROG Ally PC Gaming Handheld

ASUS this week announced the ROG Ally, a new Windows 11-based gaming handheld to include a custom AMD Ryzen chipset.

Production specs include a custom AMD 4nm APU, 7-inch 16:9 display at 1920 x 1080. In addition, the display will hold a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming.

The hardware itself will include dual analog sticks, a directional pad, four-button array, standard triggers, analog triggers, and two additional buttons on the rear.

Inputs include a headphone jack, microSD card slot, USB-C input, and option to plug in the external ROG XG Mobile GPU.

The ROG Ally will be sold at global retail at a to-be-determined price and release date.