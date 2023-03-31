The King of Fighters XV to bout Kim Kaphwan DLC

SNK Corp. this month said it will release the Kim Kaphwan DLC to The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

Kim Kaphwan is a paid DLC character to be sold this spring.

The King of Fighters XV includes trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo.

The final game includes the new Shatter Strike mechanic.