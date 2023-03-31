Lenovo to drop LOQ gaming PCs

Lenovo this month said it will release new LOQ-branded mid-range gaming PC desktops and laptops.

The LOQ lineup will feature up to 13th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and up to 16-inch 350 nit 16:10 165Hz VRR displays.

The 16-inch LOQ laptops will be sold with up to 32GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, in addition to 80Whr batteries for up to 7 hours of battery life. The 15-inch SKUs will sport 60Whr batteries for up to 6 hours of battery life.

Finally, the Lenovo LOQ Tower will include up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and Nvidia 40-Series GPUs, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe NVME SSDs.

LOQ laptops will start at $899.99 and be sold between Apr. and June. The Lenovo LOQ Tower will start at $979.99 and be sold in Apr.