Xbox Game Pass drops Infinite Guitars

NEWSTECHXBOXBS

Written by:

March 30, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Infinite Guitars to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Infinite Guitars is a rhythm RPG that includes turn-based action and rhythm games, large boss battles, and an original soundtrack.


Previous Story:
Resident Evil 4 sells 3M units

Comments are closed.