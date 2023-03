Sony Corp. this month said EA Inc.’s Wild Hearts for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network EU division in Feb. 2023.

For the month, Wild Hearts ranked as the No. 16 PS5 PSN download in Europe.

Developed by Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd., Wild Hearts is an action RPG title in which users can hunt beasts and use Karakuri structures in battle.

The final game includes three-player online co-op functionality.