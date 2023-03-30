Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition to deploy

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition.

The system will include special designed Joy-Con controllers and a Hylian Crest from The Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock at $359.99 Apr. 28.

In addition, a custom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case that feature designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be sold at $74.99 and $24.99, respectively May 12.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, will take place on land and in the skies.

The final game will include platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.

It will be sold May 12.