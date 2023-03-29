Resident Evil 4 sells 3M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Resident Evil 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, and the PC has sold three million units worldwide in the first two days of release.

The Resident Evil franchise has sold more than 135 million units since the first release in 1996.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.