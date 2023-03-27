Xbox Critically Acclaimed Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Critically Acclaimed Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition, Deathloop, Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun: Maverick Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood, Code Vein, KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series, Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition, Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross Gen Deluxe Bundle.

The sale ends Mar. 27.