Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon No. 6 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Mar. 13 and Mar. 19, Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon sold 6,474 units to rank as the No. 6 best-selling software in the period.

Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon is an action adventure title that includes witch and demonic powers to battle enemies and solve puzzles.

The final game includes a Skill Tree to upgrade and acquire abilities.