PSN PS5, PS4 Essential Picks Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Forspoken, One Piece Odyssey, NBA 2K23, Madden NFL 23, Sonic Frontiers, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition, It Takes Two, Persona 4 Golden, PowerWash Simulator, Sniper Elite 5, F1 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Star Ocean The Divine Force, Deathloop, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

The sale ends Mar. 29.