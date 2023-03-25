Xbox Series X|S No. 4 in Japan Mar. 19 sales

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 4 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this month said the Xbox Series X|S sold 555 units to rank as the No. 4 best-selling hardware between Mar. 13 and Mar. 19.

For the period, the Xbox Series X sold 497 units and the Xbox Series S sold 58 units.

In Q2, the More Personal Computing sector, which includes the Xbox business, recorded $14.2 billion in revenue, a 19 percent decline year-over-year.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased by 12 percent due to declines in first party content and lower monetization in third-party content, but was offset in part by demand for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue declined 13 percent from one year ago.