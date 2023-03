Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 138 units between Mar. 13 and Mar. 19 to rank at No. 5 in the period.

In the second quarter, Nintendo operating profit totaled $809 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, 2022.

The company has sold 75.94 Nintendo 3DS units to date.