Sega Corp. this week announced Sonic Origins Plus for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Sonic Origins Plus will contain 16 classic Sonic titles, including Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD with remastered graphics, added features, new content and new modes.

A premium physical edition will include a 20-page artbook.

It will be sold June 23.