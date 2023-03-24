Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon No. 21 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Mar. 18, Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon ranked as the No. 21 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Bayonetta: Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon is an action adventure title that includes witch and demonic powers to battle enemies and solve puzzles.

The final game includes a Skill Tree to upgrade and acquire abilities.

It sells at $59.99.