Sony Corp. this week is holding the Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition, Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Wreckfest, World of Final Fantasy, Everybody’s Golf, Secret of Mana, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Pac-Man World Re-PAC, Trek to Yumi, and Nickelodeon All-Star Battle.

The sale ends Mar. 29.