2K Games this week announced LEGO 2K Drive for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

LEGO 2K Drive is an open-world racing title in which users can explore Bricklandia, build vehicles, drive in local and online races, and defeat racing rivals in Story mode.

It will be sold May 19 at $59.99.