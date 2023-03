Microsoft Corp. this week released Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom PRINCE’S EDITION includes Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, all DLCs, and Prince’s Equipment Pack.

Developed by LEVEL-5, Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is an action RPG that includes character designs by Yoshiyuki Momose and a soundtrack by Joe Hisaishi.